Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Buhari appoints Soludo, Salami, Sagagi, others on economic advisory council

On 7:02 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday changed the Economic Management Team created by his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with the Economic Advisory Council, and appointed Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Prof Doyin Salami, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi and other notable personalities into the council

Atiku, Buhari, election, middle belt
President Muhammadu Buhari

Disclosing this in statement signed by the his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the team would report directly to him.

Prof Doyin Salami was named the Chairman of the council, and Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, as the Vice-Chairman.

Xenophobia: Tackle power, corruption to keep Nigerians home, Ikubese tells Buhari(Opens in a new browser tab)

Others include; Prof Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof Chukwuma Soludo; Mr Bismark Rewane; and  Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Secretary).

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.  The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises”, the statement reads in parts.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.