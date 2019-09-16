Breaking: Buhari appoints Soludo, Salami, Sagagi, others on economic advisory council

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday changed the Economic Management Team created by his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with the Economic Advisory Council, and appointed Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Prof Doyin Salami, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi and other notable personalities into the council

Disclosing this in statement signed by the his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the team would report directly to him.

Prof Doyin Salami was named the Chairman of the council, and Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, as the Vice-Chairman.

Others include; Prof Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof Chukwuma Soludo; Mr Bismark Rewane; and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Secretary).

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises”, the statement reads in parts.

Vanguard