Breaking: Bayelsa Guber: Douye Diri wins PDP primary

By Samuel Oyadongha

Senator Douye Diri has emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the November 16 governorship election.

Diri, who is Governor Seriake Dickson annoited aspirant from the Restoration political family won the primary by polling 561 votes to beat twenty other aspirants.

The voting process which commenced late Tuesday night at about 11.30pm dragged into the early hours of Wednesday.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, who was the chairman of the governorship electoral panel that conducted the exercise said Timi Alaibe came second with 365 votes while Keniebi Okoko came third with 142 votes.

According to him, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd) scored 62 votes while Benson Kombowei polled 24 votes, Arc Reuben Okoya got 19 votes with Kombowe Benson polling 24 votes.

Ishaku added that Ayawe Nimibofa and Joshua Maciver scored 7 votes each while Kemela Okara, Etolor Robinson, Franklin Osaisai and Bolade Igali polled 4 votes each while Benson Agadaga, Talford Ongolo, Kiyaramo Johnson and Alagoa David had 3 votes each, Igiri Tobin scored 2 votes.

According to the Taraba governor, 1,237 accredited delegates voted during the primaries out which 16 votes were declared invalid.

