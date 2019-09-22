Breaking: Again Buhari travels to US

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Sunday, departed Abuja for New York, United States of America to take part in the 74th Session of United Nations general Assembly.

Recall that Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had said that Mr President’s participation in this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

It would be recalled that on June 4, 2019, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA74 – an indication of the country’s high esteem in global reckoning.

This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen. Joseph Garba’s election during UNGA44 in 1989.

The theme for UNGA74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

The General Debates will kick off on Tuesday, September 24, during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements, as well as speak on the theme of the session.

Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates.

He would be expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda, following the renewal of his electoral mandate by a majority of Nigerians.

