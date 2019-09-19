By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned two firms that were linked to the controversial oil contract (P&ID) that led to the judgement of the British Court that ordered the seizure of Nigeria’s foreign assets worth $9.6billion.

Meanwhile, the firms, P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island and its Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Ltd, pleaded guilty to the 11-count which bordered on fraud and tax evasion.

The companies admitted all the allegations FG levelled against them through their representatives.

While P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island was represented by its Commercial Director, Mohammad Kuchazi, P&ID Nigeria Limited was represented by a lawyer, Adamu Usman.

They were among other things, alleged to have fraudulently claimed to have acquired land from the Cross River State Government in 2010 for the gas supply project agreement that resulted to the $9.6bn judgment debt.

