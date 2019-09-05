Breaking: 2, 742 inmates now on death row

By Omeiza Ajayi
Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCS, Jafa’aru Ahmed has disclosed that Nigeria now has 2,742 inmates on death row, expressing optimism that the approving authorities are working to either approve their execution or to commute them to life sentence.
He spoke Thursday at a news conference on the Nigeria Correctional Service Act which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 31, 2019.
