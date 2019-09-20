Brazil names star-studded squad for Super Eagles friendly

Gabriel Jesus returned on Friday to the Brazil squad for next month’s friendlies against Nigeria and Senegal after his two-month ban from international football following his controversial dismissal in July’s Copa America final.

The Manchester City striker was hit with the ban by South America’s football governing body CONMEBOL last month for the way he reacted to being sent off 20 minutes from the end of the final, won by Brazil 3-1 against Peru.

He left the field in tears, made obscene hand gestures, angrily kicked a water bottle and almost knocked over the VAR booth.

Neymar was also picked on Friday for the Brazil squad days after he returned to action for Paris Saint-Germain following a summer-long transfer saga.

The world’s most expensive player scored a spectacular winner against Strasbourg in Sunday’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win at the Parc des Princes, but was showered with boos by fans after courting former club Barcelona throughout the close season.





Neymar, who struggled with injuries last season, had already played for his country earlier this month in friendly matches with Peru and Colombia, the latter of which saw him score and set another up in a 2-2 draw.

Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi, 21, earned his first international call-up after impressing in his first few games for the La Liga outfit.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos has also been selected despite him leaving the field injured during his side’s 3-0 destruction of Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Brazil squad announced on Friday:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico-PR)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Paris SG/FRA), Marquinhos (Paris SG/FRA), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich/GER), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA)

Attackers: Everton (Gremio), Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Neymar (Paris SG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG)

