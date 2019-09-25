Border Closure by FG Divides Senators

By Henry Umoru, Abuja
Abaribe, however, expressed concern on the fate of Nigerians who are students in neighboring African states, just as he urged Nigerians to be ingenious and use trade to take over the West African market.
In his contribution, Senator Teslim Folarin, APC, Oyo said that there was shortfall in rice production as there was the need for Senate Committee on Agriculture to make sure that the nation’s products compete favorably with imported ones, adding, “There is a syndicate involved in smuggling and there is need for us to use experienced hands like Abba Morro and Fadahunsi.”
On his part, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger said, “we need a holistic review of our economy from its mono-cultural status. President Buhari has articulated supports for the Agric sector with incentives for farmers. But what have they done with it? Why can’t our farmers be proactive enough to take over the market in our neighboring countries?
In his contribution, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC, Kebbi said, “One of the fundamental problems of this country is our brothers and sisters. All sorts of things can come in with a price. Let us do all the things we can do to protect this country.”
On his part, Senator Sam Egwu, PDP, Ebonyi said, “By living our borders porous, our economy is endangered. By living our borders porous, our security is endangered.”
Egwu who called for indefinite closure, said, “There is no way Mr. President can be faulted, we should leave it the way it is.”
In his contribution, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, PDP, Enugu who noted that the President must have taken a position based on security report, said, “He must have acted on security information.”
Utazi who urged the Senate to make the Border Commission functional, said, “If we make them active, we can successfully move against the illegitimate borders where illegal aliens enter this country. We shouldn’t talk about the review when we don’t have contrary security information. We are ready to support Mr. President and suffer for a while.”
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who noted that the people were eating the wrong food as a result of a porous border and prayed that the resolution will be adhered to, said, ” It is good for our economy and security and we pray that it will be implemented.”