Border Closure by FG Divides Senators

According to Moro, closing our borders should be the last option, just as he said that there are so many illegitimate routes to be used by smugglers while those doing legitimate businesses, using legitimate routes are stranded.

He said that at the moment and with the action of the government, revenue coming through legitimate routes are no longer coming, even as he lamented that Nigerians living across borders are caught in the crossfires.

Moro said, ” We should look at this policy of border closure because it doesn’t address the problem. Nigeria has only 87 legal land border routes. We have over 1000 illegal routes and the immigration can’t man it. When you close the legitimate routes, the illegitimate routes are used.”

On his part, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South described the motion as a Public Relation (PR) for the Federal government and that the situation projected at the motion was more than meet the eyes, adding that Nigeria will be very far from what they want to go if they did not close the over 1000 illegal land borders. Abaribe who noted that those doing legitimate businesses should not be left stranded, however, asked what was the job of Customs, Immigration and others, adding, ” It is the failure of those saddled with the responsibility. When we are being told that tankers with 33,000 liters move across our borders. What it tells us is that it is an organized market.”

Abaribe, however, expressed concern on the fate of Nigerians who are students in neighboring African states, just as he urged Nigerians to be ingenious and use trade to take over the West African market.

In his contribution, Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba who suggested that there should be long-term solution within the period of the temporal closure of the land borders, said that though the closure of the border help in some instances, but policies of government should not bring hardship to the people. Also in his contribution, former Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, PDP, Benue warned that Nigeria should be mindful of the free trade agreement and the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS deal it signed, said that closing the borders might amount to violating the agreement. He said, “The issue of the African free trade agreement signed by Nigeria that allows the country to open the border and the ECOWAS must be looked into. “If we want to stem insecurity and halt illegal things from coming into the country, Nigeria must engage countries that border us. We must ensure that we patrol the border on the air.” According to him, there is an entrance to Cameroon in Benue that is not known and that there should be a solution that is permanent than the temporal closure of the land border, adding, “We have multilateral agreements. So, why closing our borders, we must be mindful of binding agreements. So, what are the lasting conditions? Nigeria should learn from the US and the Mexico example. “The only way we can address this is to patrol our borders, we have a Border Commission, saddled with this responsibility. We need to have a solution that is more permanent.” He called on the Senate to appropriate fund to empower the Border Commission by procuring aircraft and other needed facilities. For Senator Ade Francis Fadahunsi, PDP, Osun Central at the dry season, everywhere in the North is an illegal border route, even as he called on the government to find a lasting solution.

He said, “I support the closure to fight crime. There is a limit we can close according to international laws. What we can do is to call the stakeholders: Customs, Immigration, the Nigerian Army.”