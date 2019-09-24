Bishop hails Air Peace boss, Onyema

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Rt Rev Geoffrey Okorafor, has commended the Chief Executive officer of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, for offering free air services to Nigerians evacuated under xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The cleric, who gave the commendation during a Eucharistic service of confirmation, admission and induction, at St. Mark’s Church, Eziobodo, Owerri West local council area of Imo State, noted that Mr Onyema has demonstrated great love and patriotism.

“Having reportedly invested over N280 million in the two leg trips made by Air Peace to South Africa, Onyema has demonstrated great love and patriotism to his fatherland,” Okorafor said.

While advising the leadership in the country to “emulate the spirit exhibed by the Air Peace boss”, the Bishop also congratulated the Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihidioha, on the reaffirmation of his election and the

dismissal of the three petitions challenging the Governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 poll.

“The rulings of the tribunal has vindicated the Imo State electorate, who overwhelmingly gave the Governor their mandate,” the Anglican cleric said.

He urged the petitioners and their political parties, Action Alliance, AA, All Progressives Congress, APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to freely and willingly shield their sword in the interest of the State.

Okorafor opined that “they have good chances of being governor in the State in future”, and advised the contestants to “apply the resources they would deploy in appealing the tribunal judgement, to establish ventures that would be beneficial to imolites”.

Reminding the Governor of his slogan of being bound by his words, the Bishop urged him to “ensure that pensioners received their pension arears at the end of the ongoing verification exercise”.

He stressed that “what is worth doing, is worth doing well”, even as he appealed to the Governor to look with pity and passion, the case of some sons and daughters of the State, who were offered employment by the immediate past administration.

“Visionless as those appointments were, I plead with the Governor to passionately address their matter with a view to reinstating them”, Bishop Okorafor pleaded.

Vanguard