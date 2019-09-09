Be more security conscious, Fayemi charges corps members

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has reiterated the need for corps members, particularly those serving in the state, to be more security conscious during their service year.

Fayemi said that his wish was to see all corps members return back to their parents and various homes safe and sound after their programme in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2019 Batch B, Stream 11 corps members.

Reports have it that the event took place at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Emure-Ekiti, in Emure Local Government Area of the state.

“I want you corps members to be security conscious. I wish to see all of you serving in Ekiti return to your parents and homes safe and sound after you might have completed your compulsory one year service,” Fayemi said.

He further urged corps members to support government at all levels in the execution of programmes geared towards improving the lives of rural communities across the country.

Fayemi, who said that his administration would not hesitate to give ‘State Honours Award’ to any outstanding corps member serving in the state, pledged his continued support to the NYSC scheme.

Earlier in her welcome address, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, pleaded with Gov. Fayemi to prevail on all government agencies in the state not to reject corps members posted to them.

“We want to request that you stop the rejection of corps members posted to government agencies.

“Our policy thrust on posting of corps members is to ensure that as much as possible, they are posted to places relevant to their fields of studies,” Okpongete said.

She called on the organisations to which corps members were posted to prioritise their welfare in the form of provision of modest accommodation and transport allowance.

NAN also reported that a total of 1,800 corps members participated in the Batch B, Stream 11 Orientation course in the state.

Vanguard