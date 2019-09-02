BBNaija ( S4): Don’t be deterred — Jidenna

Jidenna, Grammy-Nominated Nigerian-American singer, has urged housemates of the ongoing BBNaija Season 4 Reality show not to be deterred by public scrutiny.

Reports have it that the ‘Classic Man’ singer who was a guest in Biggie’s house on Sunday, shared his fame, his career and childhood experiences with the housemates.

According to Jidenna, he understood the public scrutiny they go through as he was also in the entertainment business and applauded their strength.

“I can imagine what it is like to be in here. When I came in here, I was like this can’t be easy. To be cooked up for a while and be surrounded by real emotions, real energies.

“I salute you all as soldiers and warriors because it’s not a joke. Its real life. I work in the same business. We put our lives out there for people to judge,” he said.

Jidenna, who just released his album ‘85 to Africa’ told housemates that he was inspired to put up informal pop up shows by documentaries on the older generation. He said, “I have been doing these pop up listening parties around the states. I don’t even announce it. I just come to a city, pop up and we just party. It’s like sweaty. “Can’t be too pretty. Can’t be too handsome. Its like old school. It’s like before when we were young. “Really young I used to watch these documentaries of older people, how they used to party.” Jidenna, who is known for his Afrocentric style and infusion of Nigerian fashion with contemporary styles, also talked about his childhood in Enugu. Also read: “I have raised in Enugu, independence avenue until I was about six. I came to the states when I was seven.” Earlier, the singer had told Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, host of the show on stage that he loved the BBNaija show because it showed the beauty and spirit of Africa. Reports have it that earlier, Biggie had asked housemates to freeze the first time Jidenna walked into the house with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who took the singer on a tour of the Big Brother facility. After the eviction, Jidenna returned to the house, with a cake to spend some time with the housemates. Reports also have that prior to Jidenna’s visit, two housemates Esther and Sir Dee were evicted. The remaining housemates continue to battle for the Grand Prize of 60 million Naira.