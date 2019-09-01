Bayelsa guber: PDP elders, stakeholders settle for Okara, Alaibe, Okoya

By Clifford Ndujihe & Dirisu Yakubu

AHEAD of tomorrow and next tomorrow’s governorship primary election of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, the choice of a candidate has been narrowed to three aspirants, Vanguard has gathered.

Concerned elders and stakeholders of the party in Bayelsa and the party’s national headquarters, it was gathered, are favourably disposed to Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Kamela Okara; former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Timi Alaibe, and renowned architect, Reuben Okoya, out of the 21 aspirants that obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

According to findings, the stakeholders settled for the three, believing that any of them has what it takes to tackle whoever the All Progressives Congress, APC, will throw up, in addition to having the experience to make governance count for the people. One of the elders who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: “We want our party, the PDP, to win this election. We don’t want anything that will make us regret later.

“Okara, Alaibe, and Okoya are qualified for this position and they have what it takes to win the election and also to rule the state. Imposition of candidate will not help us at this point in time.’’

Vanguard