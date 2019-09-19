By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Bayelsa State for the November 16, governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, has again called for unity among members of the party to achieve victory at the poll.

He particularly urged all those who contested the PDP primaries with him and still feeling aggrieved to sheath their swords and support him in the collective interest of the party.

Diri, who spoke at an interactive session with journalists in Yenagoa at the Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State council, said he has been reaching out to aggrieved members and that many of them have started working with him.

“Out of the 21 of us, I emerged through the indirect primaries. Yes, some persons felt aggrieved, we have been talking with them. Most of the aspirants are now working with us except for one or two, whom we are also engaging.

“We need to build consensus, we need to build unity within the PDP. I am well prepared for this office and I have come with a lot of experience. This is a PDP state, we are confident we will win,” Diri said.

On his plans for the state if elected, he said his administration would build new independent power plants to tackle the power problem in the state.

“It is on record that the electricity problem in Bayelsa was not caused by the state government. It is simply the failure of the Federal Government and the private owners.

“But I can assure you that we will look inwards and follow the footsteps of late Melford Okilo to build new IPP.

“I know the restoration government has also made a lot of investment in the existing power plants.

“We have the gas here, so, we will seize that opportunity.”

The PDP candidate assured the civil servants of good welfare package adding that his administration will not joke with training and retraining to enhance their capacities.

Diri, who was former Commissioner for youths and sports, said he would give priority to sporting activities and build new facilities across the 8 local government areas.

“As a commissioner then under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the profile of the state rose significantly in sporting activities.

“We did it then and with even focus on our areas of comparative advantage like wrestling and swimming, we will even excel.

“I have a blueprint for sports development too. We must engage our youths through sports,” he said.

Vanguard News