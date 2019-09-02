Bauchi Assembly APC members appoint officials

All Progressives Congress (APC) legislators in the Bauchi House of Assembly on Monday appointed their officials, with Hon. Tijani Aliyu emerging as the Majority Leader.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the selection, Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Musa Nakwada, said Hon. Babale Abubakar also clinched the position of Deputy Majority Leader.

Others included Hon. Tukur Ibrahim who became the Chief Whip while Hon. Bello Mu’azu was selected Deputy Chief Whip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the minority parties in the House are yet to appoint their officials. (NAN).

It would be recalled that the House was engrossed in leadership tussle immediately after its inauguration in May, with two APC members squaring it up.

The development reached climax that the National Assembly had to intervene, threatening to takeover affairs of the House if issues were not resolved amicably.

Recent developments however indicates the probability that the dust raised over the Speaksership of the House, might have settled.(NAN)

