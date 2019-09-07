Basco Nigeria Limited inks another fresh deal

Think of one man who never stops taking big steps, then the name that comes to mind is Moses Adebayo, the MD of Basco Nigeria Limited, an automobile company that majors in nationwide distribution of Motorcycles.

Just over a year ago when he took the reins of power as the CEO of the company following the death of his father, Samuel Adebayo Isamat, not many people gave him chance, but the young man has not only transformed the business, it has also become one of the country’s leading distributor of Bazuki motorcycle, JAC trucks, Jincheng bikes and trailers in the industry.

Adebayo, in his bid to expand his business frontiers, days back, inked a multi-million naira deal with JIANGMEN WANGYE MOTORCYCLE MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD, headed by MR Yi Chun.

The deal, which was sealed at Adebayo’s Ibadan office in OJOO, would see the Chinese firm partnering with Basco on a number of new projects, part of which would make Basco the only distributor of new products from the company.

While the business mogul would not reveal the details of the new deal yet, it was gathered that it would be another major milestone for Basco as the company continues to make remarkable impact in the motorcycle industry.

Vanguard