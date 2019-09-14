Breaking News
Bandits kill 6 persons in Kaduna

Bandits have attacked a hamlet and killed six persons on Saturday in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred at Fadaman Rimi hamlet a remote settlement near Udawa village in the local government area.

One person survived the attack, but the bandits were confirmed to have rustled some cows.

Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident, gave the names of those killed as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya,

Titus, Madami and Tanko, whose surnames were not yet ascertained.

He added that one Ikoniya, who sustained gunshot injury has been admitted in a hospital for treatment.“

On receipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on a general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga is saddened over this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

Vanguard.

