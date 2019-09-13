Ayade suspends aide for leaking ‘official’ information

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Friday suspended the Special Adviser on Budget, Hon. Moses Onoh, for mishandling official information.

Onoh’s suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita.

According to Ita, Onoh’s suspension was a direct consequence of his mishandling of privilege official information.

The statement read: “Hon. Onoh’s suspension, which is a direct consequence of his mishandling of privilege official communication, takes immediate effect.

The governor’s spokesman also warned all government appointees on leakage of privilege official communication, adding that such will not be tolerated.

He also warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of misdemeanour no matter who was involved.

“All appointees of government are hereby, warned that His Excellency the Governor would not condone any abuse of office of any kind, including the leaking of privilege official communication,” Ita added.

Vanguard