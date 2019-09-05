Aviation fuel scarcity: MOMAN promises to fill gap

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has urged airlines and air travellers not to panic over reports of aviation fuel scarcity as its members have enough product in their stock to meet the industry’s needs.

Mr Clement Isong, Executive Secretary, MOMAN, gave the assurance in an interactive session with the media on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia had been disrupted due to scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1) in the domestic market.

However, Isong said there had been no problem with the supply of the product in spite of the challenge.

“There is aviation fuel; there is no problem with it. Our members have it in their tanks.

“I am not sure why it is not available to airline operators,” he said.

According to him, aviation fuel is a deregulated product, so marketers are at liberty to sell based on their cost price.

“l confirm to you that MOMAN members have Jet A1 product in stock and members have increased loading out and selling at our aviation storage tanks.

“We (MOMAN) have also increased loading at our facilities at airports across the country including our Joint Users Hydrant Installation at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

“We also have stock at our import reception facilities at Apapa and we are working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure continuous import and supply of the product.

“I, therefore, say that there is no need for panic or disquiet with respect to product supply,’’ he said.

Isong reiterated that there was no cause for alarm, while assuring domestic airlines and Nigerians of availability of aviation fuel in circulation as members commence massive distribution.

He said that marketers had been assured of total support by the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in ensuring massive distribution of aviation fuel across the country.

Isong said that MOMAN was working very closely with the NNPC to ensure that the lingering challenges were addressed and the Nigerian aviation operations normalised.

“MOMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products.

“We are working to present a common front that will easily drive government policies and ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the country,’’ he said.

NAN reports that MOMAN is an Industry group comprising all the major players in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, including 11 Plc (formerly Mobil), Total, Conoil, Forte Oil, OVH Energy (trading as Oando) and MRS. (NAN)

