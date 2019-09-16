Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, has called on media organisations in the country to enlighten and sensitise the public to the benefits of declaring assets.

The chairman gave the charge in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Isah noted that the media, being an integral partner in the fight against corruption, must endeavour to enlighten the public on the benefits of declaring assets.

He added that such sensitisation would keep the public, especially public office holders, in check and ensure that they live within legitimate means.

“The Bureau has the mandate to checkmate excessive use of public funds through assets declaration administration.

”This is done to ensure transparency and accountability in public office.

“We can achieve this through continuous enlightenment and sensitisation on the benefits of asset declaration.

“With the cooperation of media organisations, we believe we can achieve a corrupt free society,” he said.

He noted that the bureau would continue to visit both government and private media organisations to solicit media support in the fight against corruption.