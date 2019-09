Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has taken a swipe at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for saying the President’s trip to the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development was a poor and a disgraceful outing.

Reacting via Twitter yesterday, Adesina said members of the major opposition party were “hallucinating.”

“In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes’.

“Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”

The opposition party had said the President failed to seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes.

The party had said due to Buhari’s “legitimacy burden and overt impunity,” no world leader or international investors wanted to do any real business with Nigeria.

“It is lamentable that while President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, are reducing our nation by celebrating a mere pledge of $300,000 (N108 million) from the Japanese Prime Minister and a promissory note for 50 million euros from an EU Commissioner, his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado had sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to immediately establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana with a determined timeline of August 2020 for production.

“The multinational had also signed a deal to establish a similar plant in neighboring Ivory Coast with a Memorandum of Understanding to that effect already signed last Thursday.

“It is instructive to note that Toyota announced that it preferred to cite the plant in Ghana because of the favourable economic climate prevailing in the country; a climate, which has taken flight from Nigeria under President Buhari and worsened since the rigging of the Presidential election.

“It is saddening that because of President Buhari, our nation, which, under the PDP had excelled to become one of the world’s fastest growing economies and a hub for Foreign Direct Investments, is now descending into a pariah and beggarly nation with no hope in sight.

“This development plainly shows that the time is gone when world leaders and investors embraced manipulated elections and governments that do not have the mandate of their citizens.”

“The PDP stands with majority of Nigerians in holding that the only way to save our nation from imminent collapse is the retrieval of the Presidential mandate at the court. That is the only way our nation can enjoy the benefit of an acceptable and purposeful leadership, which will return her to the path of peaceful co-existence, political stability and economic prosperity,’’ the PDP had said in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday.