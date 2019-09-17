Anchor Insurance introduces two new products

By Rosemary Onuoha

Anchor Insurance Company Limited has added two new products, Anchor Travel Insurance and Anchor Agriculture Insurance to its product lines.

Speaking during the media launch of the products at its head office in Lagos, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Mr. Augustine Ebose, said that the company is remarkable for excellent delivery of services to customers for about 30 years that it has been in operations.

On Anchor Travel Insurance, Ebose said that the product is being run under an agreement with MAPFRE ASISTENCIA, based in Spain, and it comes with different features and benefits.

He said, “It comes with a family plan which ensures that children between three months and 18 years travelling with their parents only pay half of the premium rate being charged. It further comes with premium discount package for group subscriptions. The group is expected to have a minimum of 10 persons. The discounts range from five percent to 25 percent according to the number of persons that make up the group.

“There are several unique benefits the product offers. They include: medical emergency assistance which includes medical expenses and hospitalization abroad, emergency medical evacuation, repatriation of family member travelling with the insured, emergency return home following death of close relative, repatriation of mortal remains.

“Personal assistance benefits which include legal assistance, pre-departure services, abroad information assistance about lost luggage and passport, as well as delivery of medicines. Losses and delays benefits which include loss of passport, driving licence, national identity card abroad, compensation for in-flight loss of checked-in baggage, compensation for delay in the arrival of luggage, as well as delayed departure. Personal accident benefits which include accidental death, permanent disability as well as civil liability benefits.”

