Akinlade congratulates Abiodun on victory at Ogun guber tribunal

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Abiodun Akinlade has described the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal as well-deserved for democracy and the good people of Ogun State.

In a congratulatory statement issued and signed by Akinlade in Owode, Yewa South area of the state, the former lawmaker said the tribunal verdict confirms the conviction of the people of Ogun State that Abiodun is the preferred leader to reset the state on the path of greatness.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta had last Saturday upheld the electoral victory of Abiodun as governor of Ogun State, declaring that the petition of the main opposition, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit.

According to the former Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, the resounding victory of Prince Abiodun has refreshed all and sundry in the state, adding that the outcome would enhance a better governed Ogun State that everyone will be proud of.

Akinlade, who was a former gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, said, “The victory is for the people of Ogun State who are yearning for good governance which the government of APC Prince Dapo Abiodun is pursuing. I congratulate Governor Abiodun and all members of APC in Ogun State for this victory.”

While urging the APM and its flag bearer, Adekunle Akinlade, to accept the ruling in good faith and support the government of Abiodun, the three-term lawmaker who represented Yewa South/Ipokia federal constituency said the interest of the state should be paramount in the heart of all.

He said: “I appeal to Adekunle Akinlade and other members of APM to join hands with the government of Abiodun for the betterment of generality of Ogun people as power belongs to Almighty Allah.

“I want to appeal to Abiodun to see himself as a man of destiny. He should always remember that God gives power to whoever he wishes and he should remain focus and deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of Ogun State.

Akinlade also charged Governor Abiodun to pay adequate attention to the human capital development of Ogun West senatorial district, adding us that such deliberate effort will rewrite the wrongs of the past.

