Breaking News
Translate

Akeredolu appoints aides on new media, others

On 2:23 pmIn Newsby

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday approved the appointment of Mr. Gani Mohammed as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media.

Traditional rulers laud Gov. Akeredolu for infrastructure development
Gov. Akeredolu

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, disclosed this in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

Ajiboye said Akeredolu also approved the appointment of Alhaji Yinusa Omotosho as Senior Special Assistant on Community Mobilisation, Northern Senatorial District.

“He also approved the appointment of Mr. Tayo Abidakun as SSA on Community Mobilisation, Central Senatorial District, and Mr. Kele Bolodeoku as SSA, Southern Senatorial District.

“The appointments take immediate effect as the governor congratulate the new appointees,” the statement said. (NAN)

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.