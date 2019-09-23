Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday approved the appointment of Mr. Gani Mohammed as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, disclosed this in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

Ajiboye said Akeredolu also approved the appointment of Alhaji Yinusa Omotosho as Senior Special Assistant on Community Mobilisation, Northern Senatorial District.

“He also approved the appointment of Mr. Tayo Abidakun as SSA on Community Mobilisation, Central Senatorial District, and Mr. Kele Bolodeoku as SSA, Southern Senatorial District.

“The appointments take immediate effect as the governor congratulate the new appointees,” the statement said. (NAN)

Vanguard News