The Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor (political) Mrs. Ifeoma Onyeoma Agbomah has described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the recent Governorship election petition tribunal as well deserved.

Agbomah in a statement yesterday said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa won March 9, 2019, Governorship election, noting that the judgment was an affirmation of the mandate Deltans gave to the Governor at the polls.

She called on Chief great Ogboru and his party to join hands with Governor Okowa in working towards achieving a viable state.

“Delta belongs to all of us, the interest of the state should come before the party and individual interest “.

While congratulating Governor Okowa and Deltans on the election petition tribunal victory, she urged all Deltans to continue to support Okowa’s led administration to build a stronger Delta State.