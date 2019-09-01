Agatu crisis: warring communities sign peace pact

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The warring communities of Agbaduma and Abugbe in Agatu local government area of Benue State, weekend, signed a peace accord to end their protracted conflict that had claimed several lives in the area.

The warring communities who reached the truce at a peace and reconciliation meeting presided over by the Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu in Makurdi also directed immediate cessation of any form of conflicts between the communities.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Deputy Governor, Ogaba Ede, said the warring parties resolved to sheath their sword following the intervention of the peace committee set up by the state government to find lasting solution to the crisis.

According to Ede, “the issues that were identified as the root causes of the crisis were the ownership of the disputed Ohebu Fish pond and the farmland surrounding Ohebu fish pond. Also the controversy over the Ashukwu, Adagole and unbeaded chieftaincy title in Aila was identified as one of the reasons for the conflict.

“Hence at the end of the peace meeting Abugbe community willingly accepted to relinquish the claim of ownership of Ohebu fish pond to Aigocheigwu family in Agbaduma. It was agreed that all the people who are farming around Ohebu pond should continue without hindrance until the dry season when the committee will visit the place and sort out any issue about the farm land.

“The police, with the intervention of the committee, was directed to release the body of Omeche Benjamin Adeno, who was murdered in the farm, to Abugbe clan for burial and the case be closed. It was agreed that the case between Abugbe and Aigocheigwu families of Agbaduma over the Ohebu fish pond which was pending in court should be withdrawn in line with the settlement.”

Vanguard