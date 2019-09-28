Ag. HCSOF tasks civil servants on dedication, collaboration

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HCSOF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has urged federal civil servants to be dedicated to duty in the service to their fatherland.

Dr. Yemi-Esan stated this on Friday night at the Dinner and Award Ceremony of the 2019 Nigerian Civil Service Week, held at the State House, Abuja.

The former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education who at the occasion honoured some deserving civil servants for their dedication, also tasked others to learn from the awardees, adding that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would not hesitate to recognise hardworking, discipline and dedication to duty.

She said: “The civil service as we all know remains the most vital institution through which the government delivers policies and programmes to the citizenry. Therefore, as matter of necessity, the civil service must continually evolve new ideas and innovations to make itself relevant to the government and ultimately the citizenry to whom it renders service.

“This calls for greater collective support and cooperation of all civil servants and all stakeholders. We must continue to collaborate and work as a team to achieve government’s set goals and objectives. With this, I am optimistic that we can unlock new dimensions to the development of our beloved nation.”

She pledged the readiness of the service to key into government policies and programmes, saying, “I wish to restate the commitment and loyalty of the entire civil service to the mandate handed down the President which is to help the administration deliver on all its priority areas for the enhanced development of the country.

“This, we will achieve through Your Excellency’s continued support and the eight priority areas in the 2017–2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, particularly in the area of driving innovation in the service for development.”

A total of 82 persons were honoured with the Presidential Distinguished Public Career Award (for retired civil servants), the Presidential Merit Award (Directorate cadre officers) and the Head of Service Commendation Letter for intermediate cadre officers.

