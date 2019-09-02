Afreximbank, MUFG Bank sign MoU for broad collaboration

AFRICAN Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the MUFG Bank of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, to provide a broad framework for collaboration between the two organisations.

A statement from Afreximbank said the MOU, which was signed at the seventh TICAD event in Japan, will further strengthen the relationship between MUFG and Afreximbank, allowing for increased cooperation across Africa through the joint financing of transactions in corporate, project, and sovereign financing, as well as enhancing the trade finance offering both organisations.

Commenting, Takanori Sazaki, Regional Executive for MUFG in EMEA, said: “As we at MUFG seek to strengthen our presence across Africa through innovative opportunities, this MOU with Afreximbank is perfectly timed. The continent is undergoing remarkable growth and shows no sign of relenting due to market expansion and growth in investment from overseas.

“Japanese businesses are increasingly viewing Africa as a new frontier, as the seventh TICAD gathering clearly demonstrates, and we look forward to facilitating discussions with international organisations, private companies and government bodies to enable long-term investment and trade expansion as part of this.”

MUFG’s involvement in Africa goes back more than 90 years to 1926, when Yokohama Specie Bank, a forerunner of MUFG, opened an office in Egypt. Today MUFG has offices in Cairo, Egypt, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Also speaking, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said: “Afreximbank is proud to be signing this MOU with MUFG. It strengthens our already good relations built over the past several years. The MOU sets a solid foundation for reinforcing the economic bond between Africa and Japan at a time of increasing global trade tensions. It creates a unique opportunity for African businesses to benefit from MUFG’s increasing African presence while also enabling MUFG to enhance its offerings to Japanese entities seeking business opportunities across Africa.”

Vanguard