Adeleke takes over at LSACA

A new Chief Executive Officer, CEO, has been appointed for the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, LSACA, in the person of Dr Monsurat Adeleke.

A statement issued by the Agency and made available to Vanguard confirmed the appointment as announced by the Lagos State government.

A medical doctor and a public health specialist, Adeleke is proficient in programme design and implementation across various sectors aimed at improving the general health of the citizenry through public health intervention.

She is experienced in coordinating, engaging and liaising with stakeholders from the National, State and Local Government levels and the organized private sector on maternal, new-born and child health programme.

Adeleke is highly skilled in the preparation and data analysis of various health programs to aid appropriate decision making.

She has over 17 years work experience in the delivery of technical and practical medical service in Lagos state Civil service.

As part of her contributions to the state, she led a term that developed a document: ‘’Reducing Health Disparities in Lagos State” (in collaboration with UNICEF), an evidenced based – resource mobilisation tool for advocacy for increased funding for the health sector in a bid to address the issue in Lagos State. It is the first to be produced in Nigeria, launched by the State Governor.

She is a member of the Lagos State consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) an agency aimed at the protection of the rights of the citizenry of Lagos State.