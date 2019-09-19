ACPN dissociates self from Community Pharmacy Owners

By Sola Ogundipe

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, umbrella body for Community Pharmacists nationwide has dissociated itself from a purported meeting between an online agency and Community Pharmacy Owners on Thursday, August 29th, 2019, and circulating on social media

In a statement, National Chairman of the Association, Pharm Samuel Adekola, stated: “After due consultation with our Regulator, we wish to clearly state that we are not aware of any association of Community Pharmacy Owners.

“We wish to dissociate ACPN from this project shrouded in secrecy possibly for pecuniary gains. “Community Pharmacists should call their executives to seek clarifications to avoid scammers who may not be representing the interests of ACPN. “ACPN was neither involved nor invited to the meeting with the agency. Yet the meeting was said to be with Community Pharmacy Owners.

Adekola: “ACPN does not endorse the acquisition of pharmacies by none pharmacists as this is grossly unethical and against the spirit of the PCN laws guiding community pharmacy practice. “ACPN does not endorse the part ownership of community pharmacies by non-pharmacists.”

Adekola stated that posers had been raised regarding the initiative noting that it wasn’t in the interest of the professionals. “While seeking answers, ACPN would like to reassure all members that our grand project as endorsed by NEC and AGM in Kano is being pursued with zeal and vigour. We should not allow saboteurs to derail our collective vision for collaboration through the Trans-Generational Pharmacy Project.”