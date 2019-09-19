556 Nsukka flood victims receive relief materials from Enugu state govt

By Ikechukwu Odu

556 flood displaced persons in Ala Unor, Amaogbo Obukpa and Onuiyi communities in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Wednesday, received relief materials from the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

At the flag off of the distribution of the materials at the local government headquarters, the Secretary of the agency, Nkechi Eneh, said the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, directed that relief materials be distributed to the affected persons to ameliorate their sufferings, assuring them that plans are in place to bring permanent solutions to the flooding menace in the affected communities.

She said that the flooding which affected 168 households and displaced 556 persons was caused by high precipitation as a result of continuous downpour for a period of over five hours, causing water surge towards some communities which submerged houses, farmlands and destroyed properties in Nsukka.

She also said ” As you can see, we came here with a lot of items; food and non food items such as mattresses, roofing sheets, rice, beans, garri, groundnut oil, milk and nails, beverages among others. These are some the things the state government brought to assure the victims that their welfare is of utmost concern to the government.”

One the beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard, Ebere Ugwuanyi,expressed gratitude to the governor for bringing succour to them. She urged the government to speed up action in bringing permanent solutions to their problem.

She said ” What we need is for government to construct roads and channel the water properly to bring this problem to a stop. We appreciate the relief items, but what if the flooding comes back and destroys them, the way it did to my property? We want something to be done urgently to remedy our situation. I and my households slept the neighbourhood for one week after the incident, ” she announced.

Another beneficiary, Pascal Ogbonna, regretted that no government has been able to bring permanent solution to the problem of flooding in his community, Onuiyi.

He said a lot of households have been rendered homeless by the incident.

Earlier in his remarks, the council chairman, Patrick Omeje (Jnr), said what the state governor has done is a show of his magnanimity and goodwill for the people.

He re-assured them that plans are on to wipe out their agony permanently.

