5 creative selfie ideas to make your selfie get more likes, comments

Selfies: (Noun) used before a verb. The ability to create amazing pictures of yourself, by yourself using the front camera of your smartphone.

Selfies have become a word that conjure up reactions such as pouting, tongue-out, head tilting, cheering, and different funny expressions from the person pressing the selfie camera button.

No doubt, selfies are fun to take, but the social media reactions in terms of likes and comments on them makes them more pleasing. Whether you like selfies or not, the truth is no one wants to end up with a bad picture on social media. This is why we have created a list of five creative tips to make your selfies picture-perfect!

Strike flattering poses: strike a pose that doesn't accentuate your best facial features and you will have people swiping to the next post without even clicking the like button. Take note that your posture matters. So, take selfies from the right angles that show clear detail of your profile. You can pop one hip to the side for a slimmer waistline, or try placing a hand on a hip for slender looking arms among other stunning poses. Check out the lighting: most people make the mistake of taking selfies by backing the light, but not only does it reflects poorly in the picture but it creates a distracting glare and overexposes your selfie. So next time, find good ambient light to illuminate your face without exposing every detail. Optimize your background: imagine taking a selfie with a background that screams creepiness. Your background is a very important element in photography. Learn to remove unnecessary distraction and clutter that can make your picture look shabby

Also, the advanced Screen Fill Light technology provides you with a softer and more balanced light source than selfie flashlights. It also helps you to create radiant selfie moments at any time of the day. Other specs include 2GB RAM +32GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB ROM), Dual 4G internet connectivity, triple rear camera, face unlock, fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery with AI Power Master. itel S15 Pro is a smartphone for everyone that is available at an affordable price.

Take selfies using high angles. Remember to take selfies horizontally. Always make use of hashtags to increase the chances of your picture getting seen.

Do you agree with our recommendations? Or do you have more suggestions for this selfie culture? Kindly let us know in the comments section.