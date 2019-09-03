3rd Beeta Playwright Competition entries close September 30

By Chinasa Afigbo

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, led by award-winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, invites playwrights from across the country to apply for its third edition of Beeta Playwright Competition by sending in their unpublished plays.

The competition is open to indigenous playwrights between ages 18-40. Entries close on September 30, 2019 with 10 finalists to be selected for a writer’s workshop and a winner emerging at the grand finale. The winner gets N1 million, a publishing deal with Paper Worth Books Limited and the winning play produced by BUAF at MUSON Centre, Lagos. It will also be part of a nationwide University campus performance outreach.

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation was created to harness the literary prowess of unheard voices in Nigeria.

The first edition of the contest produced Our Son the Minister written by Paul Ugbede and Jagagba by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim for its second edition. Both plays experienced enormous success prize of 1 million Naira, publishing deal, and live performances.

For this coming competition, an esteemed jury panel made up of award-winning playwright and professor of Theatre, Ahmed Yerima, culture/film journalist and arts Administrator, Shaibu Husseini, veteran Actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho and publisher/bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, will curate the playwright workshop and decide the final winner of the prize.

For this third edition, BUAF enjoys the partnership once again of Union Bank Plc, with its high-ranking representatives not only recognizing how invaluable the arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history but also committed to developing talent in the creative industry. Other supporters of the contest include NIMASA, British Council, Olajide & Oyewole LLP.

