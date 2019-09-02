2Baba calls for peace as he marks 44th birthday

By Juliet Ebirim

Legendary singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has sent a message of peace to Nigerians to mark his 44th birthday. 2Baba, in an Instagram message on Wednesday, called on the government and all citizens to “promote and guarantee peace”.

The multiple award-winning singer said that as the “Ambassador of the Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War” campaign, he would be leading the effort to ensure violence-free elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States scheduled to hold on November 16.

He said: “As I celebrate my birthday today, I call for peace across our dear country, Nigeria. Different forms of violence including electoral, banditry, herders and farmers conflicts, kidnapping and terrorism have and continue to snatch the lives of Nigeria’s citizens.





“Let’s be clear, this is not a salvo to attack the government, I am not a politician but an artist and social rights crusader. I am calling on government (i.e. our political leadership, security services, etc.); and all citizens (i.e. artists, entrepreneurs, media, Okada riders, etc.) to do everything we can and must do to promote and guarantee peace.

“As the November 16, 2019, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections approach, we must remember that the legitimacy of any government lies with its emergence from a peaceful, free, fair and credible election.”

