20th anniversary: MASSOB vows to remain non-violent

By Anayo Okoli

MEMBERS of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, have vowed to commit their lives to the non-violent struggle for the restoration of Biafra.

Addressing MASSOB members in Awgu, Enugu State, weekend, their leader, Uchenna Madu, praised the group for remaining steadfast in the face of “intimidation, torture and killings.”

According to Madu, “MASSOB has resolved that 20 years of our long walk to freedom can never be jeopardised, compromised or corrupted.

“Today, as we celebrate our 20 years anniversary of MASSOB, we remember our brothers and sisters whose lives were cut short because of Biafra in the hands of security agents.

“Our non-violent members died innocently with brave heart for Biafra cause: they were molested, mesmerised, humiliated and brutally killed by armed security agents of our oppressors.

“Today, we the remnants of MASSOB activists also remember the parents of our fallen heroes. Some are still traumatised, some are dead from shock, while others are living like ghosts.

“We are committed, consistent and uncompromising in seeking for an independent state of Biafra.

“Today in Nigeria, true nationhood has remained stillborn. Peace, justice and equity have remained elusive to Nigeria which still remains in perpetual strife and increasing crises since her independence.

“These undeniable realities are the reasons the Nigerian State is afraid of Biafra, which represents the truth that they cannot legitimately counter. Biafra speaks of the truth, which Nigeria knows she is guilty of.”

Vanguard