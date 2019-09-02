2 sales rep docked over theft

By Onozure Dania

Two sales representatives of a jewelery shop, Innocent Erim and Emmanuel Ndukwe, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere, for allegedly stealing 2,000 pieces of rings worth N10 million from their employer and displayed it online.

Erim, 27, and Ndukwe, 29, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against them by the Police.

The prosecutor, Corporal Godspower Ehizoba, told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offence.

He said the incident took place between February 2017 and March 2019, while they were employees of the shop.

Ehizoba said the duo committed the offence at Shop 6, Estate Mall, Femi Okunnu Jakande Round About, Lekki Phase 3, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the rings that were stolen belong to the complainant, one Sherifat Mohammed.

He said: “When the matter was reported to the Bar Beach Police Station, the defendants were arrested and 119 pieces of the rings were recovered from the defendants.

“The complainant was not satisfied with the investigation, she then wrote a petition to Area A, Command, Lion Building Police Station, in Lagos Island, and 1,500 pieces was recovered.

“Before the petition, one of the defendants was discovered to have been displaying the rings online.

Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka, adjourned the case until September 11, for mention.

Vanguard