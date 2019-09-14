14 residents killed as militiamen attack Taraba community

Suspected militiamen have, on Sunday morning, attacked a community in Taraba State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that residents said the attackers were from Benue State, suggesting it was part of the raging Tiv-Junkun violence.

Locals who spoke to newsmen under anonymity told reporters that the attackers entered Takum on Sunday morning and opened fire on residents, leaving dozens dead.

According to PREMINUM TIMES report, The death toll yet to be confirmed by the police and emergency officials as of Sunday night, but a member of the local vigilante group told newsmen that 14 residents were killed.

The Reports have it that, About 20 militiamen were also reportedly gunned down after Takum residents pursued them into the bush to ward off the attack, the local vigilante member told reporters under anonymity because they had been warned by the police not to speak to the media.

“The attack occurred in the morning and security agents were deployed there,” Taraba police spokesperson, David Misal, told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night. “They have been combing the area to flush out any attackers who may be hiding nearby.”

The police spokesperson said casualty and wounded figures would be determined after all threats in the area had been neutralised.

The attackers were said to have slipped into Takum through the mountains of Angwan Abakwa and Wukari Road.

