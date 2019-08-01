By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—For a successful rehabilitation and reconstruction process of the present administration, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday, directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Usman Shuwa, to immediately order the Shehus of Dikwa and that of Bama Local Government Areas to immediately relocate to their respective palaces.

The two monarchs, Alhaji Muhammad Masta II, and Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, have been staying with their families in Maiduguri, the state capital, since September 2, 2014, when Boko Haram seized control of Bama and declared it as their caliphate.

Governor Zulum also directed the SSG to write to the chairmen of the Local Government Service Commission and that of the Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB, to ensure the immediate return of all local government staff and primary school teachers to their respective local government areas of posting.

The governor gave the directives, while addressing a joint meeting of local government caretaker chairmen, secretaries, and treasurers, including Chairman, Civil Service Commission; Chairman, Local Government Cmmission and Chairman, UBEB, at the council chambers.

According to the governor, “the SSG should write to the Shehu of Dikwa and the Shehu of Bama, as custodians of the peoples cultures, tradition and religious values, to relocate back to their respective emirates along with their district heads and relevant traditional title holders, who’s functions and responsibilities are critical to the affairs of the emirate councils.”