Zamfara: Eleven perish in road misharp

By Nasir Muhammad Gusau

Ten passengers and a driver travelling in a commercial Sharon Vox wagon vehicle have all lost their lives in a head-on collision with trailer truck at about 5 kilometres South of Zamfara state capital Gusau.

The ten passengers who hail from Moriki town of Shinkafi local government were heading home from Abuja for Sallah celebration, while the driver hails from Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle who arrived the scene soon after the accident, while expressing his deep sympathy over the incidence prayed for reposed souls of the victims, said that government will give their families some assistance to relieve the hardship they may face.

The Director-general to the governor on Media matters Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau told journalists that the accident occurred resulting from high speed.

He said the vehicle was travelling from Abuja when it lost control and collided directly with the heavy trailer truck, killing all the occupants including the driver.

Yusuf said already governor Matawalle made on the spot arrangement for the evacuation and transportation of the deceased to their respective families for the burial rites.

Vanguard