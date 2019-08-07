Xirea Apparels opens factory in Port Harcourt

Xirea Apparels Limited has officially opened its world-class factory for business at Trans-Amadi Layout, Port-Harcourt. Rivers State.

The event attracted an interesting mix of dignitaries from oil and gas, fashion, construction, education, armed forces and banking sectors.

Xirea Apparel commissioned two warehouses (raw materials and finished goods) and the garment factory.

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, represented by Dr. Patrick Obah, Director of Statistics and Research, Mr. Walter Paviani, Managing Director of Saipem Nigeria and Mr. Kayode Ogunleye, Vice President HR Shell Nigeria did the honours of cutting the ribbons signifying that Xirea is open for business.

The event also showcased the launch of West Africa’s first indigenous brand of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE,—Buphalo. Buphalo Active Gear is Xirea’s first customer and showcased its products by hosting Africa’s first ever Safety Fashion runway to the delight of the guests.

Mr. Obinna Eneh, the founder of the Xirea Apparels and Buphalo Active gear, during his speech themed “The Spirit of Nigeria” reiterated his vision of “employing more than 50,000 people by the year 2030.”

He also promised to make the “Buphalo Safety Fashion runway an annual event. Xirea Apparels is a full package clothing manufacturing service; we handle everything from thought to finish to bring our customers’ vision to life.

Our end to end solutions include product development: Fabric and Trim Sourcing, Tech Pack Development, Pattern Development, Size Chart Grading, Sample Development;. Manufacturing: Cut and Sew Manufacturing, Printing/Embroidery, Bulk Production, Custom Fabrics. Other Services: Quality Control Inspection, Custom Notion and Trims, Labels and Tags, Packaging.”

