Xenophobic attacks: Shut down S-African investments in Nigeria, Group tells Buhari

By Etop Ekanem

President of South-South Consultative Forum, SSCOF, Moses Mugidi, has said that Nigerians have the right to protest for and against any policy of the government peacefully as enshrined in the constitution.

He called on the Federal Government to jettison its “big brother role” and shut down all South African business investments in the country over the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Mugidi in an interactive session with journalists in Effurun, Delta State, also expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for appointing Mr Festus Keyamo as a minister, being the first person from Uvwie Kingdom to be so appointed and Matthew Itsekiri as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Delta State.

On the arrest and detention of Mr Omoyele Sowore by Department of State Service, DSS, Mugidi said Nigerians have the right to protest peacefully.

He, however, appealed to President Buhari to release Sowore.

He said: “I’m not a lawyer but I do know that Nigerians as a people have the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in our constitution. I don’t want to go further on this issue since it is already in court.”

On the frequent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, Mugidi urged Buhari to take a hard stand by shutting down all South African business interests in Nigeria as a retaliation against the xenophobic killings of Nigerians in South Africa, regretting that South Africans could forget so soon the contributions of Nigeria towards the struggle and liberation of South Africa.

Vanguard