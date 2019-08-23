World Bank to expend $62 million on projects in Adamawa

The World Bank, in collaboration with Adamawa government, says plans have been concluded to disburse 62 million dollars on a number of intervention projects in the state.

Mr Solomon Kumangar, the Director-General, Media and Communications to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, in Yola.

Kumangar said the governor had held several meetings with various developmental partners, with the aim of boosting the state’s economy and infrastructure.

He said the deal was struck during one of the meetings with officials of the bank, where they agreed to commit 200 million dollars on some projects across the state.

“The World Bank promised to spend additional 62 million dollars within the next one or two years for various intervention projects in the state,’’ he said.

Kumangar said some areas that required immediate intervention included education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

“Adamawa has suffered setbacks and under-development in the past years and this current administration has adopted policies that will ensure proper coordination of proceeds from development partners to achieve the desired results.

“And this administration will support world bank projects in Adamawa, in the overall interest of citizens.’’ (NAN)

Vanguard