By Peter Okutu

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday, stated that it was prepared to stage a protest against the lawmaker representing Afikpo South-West constituency, Nkemka Onuma, for hitting the belly of the Tribune Correspondent, Mrs Grace Egbo, who is pregnant.

The incident also led to the attack on three other journalists at the state House of Assembly.

In a statement in Abakaliki, NAWOJ state chairman, Mrs Fortunate Ozo, described the action of the lawmaker “as callous and dehumanising.

“The harassment and injury inflicted on some journalists, especially a pregnant female journalist in Ebonyi occurred while discharging their constitutional duty during the screening of commissioner-nominees at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, by a lawmaker, Ikemka Onuma, and his thugs from Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday July, 30.

“Although NAWOJ is yet to get details of what transpired, it is ridiculous and unspeakable for a lawmaker to behave in such a manner. For a lawmaker, who is an integral part of the government to mobilise his thugs to attack innocent journalists is condemnable and despicable.

“Consequently, the attack on journalists, especially the pregnant woman, is totally unacceptable.

“NAWOJ therefore, calls on relevant government authorities to bring the perpetrators of such inhuman and dastardly act to book to serve as a deterrent to others. Failure to do this will lead to massive protest by women journalists in Ebonyi State.”

