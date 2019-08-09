By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Nigerian Army has captured suspected notorious cultist, Bobrisky, barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike placed a N30million on him and suspected killers of a state official in recent Choba crisis.

Wike during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community at the Government House Port Harcourt Friday, Governor announced the capture of Bobrisky, alleged mastermind of dastardly killings in Gokana local government area of Ogoniland in Rivers state.

The Governor said, “The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army. Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person”.

Governor Wike called on community leaders to provide information to the State Security Council on criminals in their communities to frontally reduce crime in the state.

He described Rumuolumeni as one flashpoint where criminals use waterway getaways to perpetrate crime in Rivers,. urgeing the community leaders to cooperate with government to check the cultism and associated insecurity in the area.

He assured that, “Key roads in the area have been primed for construction. I urge you to have confidence in us that we will continue to develop the area”

Commissioner of Police, Rivers Command Mustapha Dandaura, said almost all communities have been overrun by cultists, harping that security agencies cannot watch the situation degenerate.

He commended Wike for donating vehicles to security agencies to fight crime in the state, assuring that security agencies will intensify the battle against crime to achieve results.

