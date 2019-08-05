Breaking News
Why we raided former Zamfara governor’s residence – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it raided the residence of former Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari over allegations of economic and financial crimes.

EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The country home of Yari, who was also former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), was raided Sunday night by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

According to Orilade, we did visit the former governor’s residence in respect of ongoing investigation.

“What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes,” he said.

The former governor becomes the second notable personality to be raided this year by EFCC after his tenure expired.

A similar raid was conducted on the properties of former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

NAN

Vanguard

