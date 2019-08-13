Why Kogi needs an experienced governor — Wada

Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Captain Idris Wada, the immediate past governor of State, is seeking to return to office to complete the work he said he began but have been abandoned after he left office. In this interview, he spoke on several issues, insisting that he is better placed in terms of experience to be re-elected as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governor of the State in November.

On how his consultations and visits to local councils have been

My visit to the 21 local councils of the state was warmly welcomed by the people. Everywhere I go, the youths, women and men were all happy to come out and receive me. Their happiness, respect and appreciation were because of the good governance witnessed during my tenure. They were eager with prayers that I should come back and rescue the state from the mess that is going on now because you can see abject poverty, depression, and hunger among people. The people are in a way incapacitated. You could feel that people are hopeless. So people saw my candidacy as a way to go back to their normal way of lives, vibrant lives and hope in the future of families and that of their children.

Impact in Kogi East

I have made great impact in Kogi East. I have structures in every local government. The fact that there are many aspirants does not separate me from the people. None of the other aspirants has anything to show in the East. The situation we are in now requires experience and knowledge. So, the people appreciate that the things I have said have been proven to be true. They appreciate the fact that I do not talk often. They see maturity in my action. That maturity, experience, exposure, and the fact that they can see what I did while I was there as governor separate me from other aspirants even in the East.

Aspirants that could not pick nomination form

Three of the aspirants that could not pick forms have already aligned with me. They are ready to work with me. They can see that I have something to sell. They have fused their structures with mine and are ready to work with me. I am hoping that more will still join with time.

On youth restiveness

I am worried by the level of youth restiveness but I have a solution to it. We demonstrated it by our YAD For Kogi programme. Many youths who were demoralized, had no hope. We brought them back to life. Rehabilitated and re-oriented them to try and work for themselves. The KOICA Training Institute in Felele is meant to improve lives of youths. Train them to be engaged in viable ventures.

The centre is meant to be a centre of excellence. To attract students from other West African countries. The Koreans have helped us made contact with Ghana, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries to be sending their students to Kogi.

