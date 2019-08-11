Breaking News
Translate

Why Iwobi signed for Everton, dad reveals

On 7:51 amIn News, Sportsby

Alex Iwobi failed to make his debut for his new club Everton as they played 0-0 with Crystal Palace yesterday due to late submission of his paper work.

Alex Iwobi

Football fans have somewhat been taken aback by the move, which some view as retrogressive, while others feel Iwobi is afraid of competition, following the arrival of new signing, Nicholas Pepe.

AFCON: We had wonderful performance against Cameroon – Ighalo

The older Iwobi submitted that Alex moved because he needed to conform to his favourite number 10 role, a position his famous uncle, Austin Jay Jay Okocha thrived in.

“It’s a new challenge for him but a very bold decision with the potential to grow into a bigger and better player playing in his preferred No 10 role,” Mr Iwobi stated.

VANGUARD

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.