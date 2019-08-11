Why Iwobi signed for Everton, dad reveals

Alex Iwobi failed to make his debut for his new club Everton as they played 0-0 with Crystal Palace yesterday due to late submission of his paper work.

Football fans have somewhat been taken aback by the move, which some view as retrogressive, while others feel Iwobi is afraid of competition, following the arrival of new signing, Nicholas Pepe.

The older Iwobi submitted that Alex moved because he needed to conform to his favourite number 10 role, a position his famous uncle, Austin Jay Jay Okocha thrived in.

“It’s a new challenge for him but a very bold decision with the potential to grow into a bigger and better player playing in his preferred No 10 role,” Mr Iwobi stated.

