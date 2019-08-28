Why I kept my pregnancy secret— Tboss

By Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

Ex BBNaija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss has finally admitted that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The actress who has maintained radio silence since the rumour that she was pregnant went viral on social media, has explained why she decided to keep her pregnancy secret.

She also admitted that because of the inevitability of social media, it was quite difficult for her to hide the pregnancy from the public eye.

“What is it about our generation that’s always so eager to post up our private lives on social media? There’s absolutely no mystery anymore. I agree I’m not exactly social media compliant but I’m also guilty of sometimes putting more than I ought to have out there thereby subjecting myself to being misinterpreted, misquoted, misunderstood and highly misjudged. And that’s why it was extremely difficult for me to keep my pregnancy all to myself. I mean it was without a doubt the best news I have ever had and God knows I wanted to shout it out so as to be heard to the ends of the earth but I had to? Not because I was ashamed or nothing of the sort. I’m a grown woman let’s be real. I was Afraid. I was afraid of exposing my best news to the negativity of little & sad minded people of which unfortunately happen to be a lot. I wanted to enjoy this journey, savor every little moment, understand what was happening to me, my body, keep my sanity for my good and the good of my unborn child.”

She added that as difficult as it was for her, she had to maintain her silence till when she was ready to speak about her pregnancy.

“Sometimes you have to withhold good news so it remains untouched by negativity. Pregnancy is indeed a roller coaster ride and as ecstatic as I was, it really hit me. My friends all knew. I went shopping and out a lot; took lots of photos with my beautiful fans – selfies only of course and never felt the need to cover up or hide anything, why should I? Do you know the struggle a lot of women go through to get what I have? It’s a free gift from God and you think at 35 I ought to feel some type of way because someone has an unsolicited opinion about me? Silence is not denial. My silence was just silence until I was ready to speak about it”, she said.