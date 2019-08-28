Why I chose Entertainment Media over my Degree In Engineering – Newton Arunaye

By Chris Onuoha

In the South South entertainment industry, the name Newton Arunaye rings a loud bell as one of the region’s most important stakeholder in entertainment media.

In recent times, his efforts have contributed to the new wave of artistes who are currently springing up from the Niger delta into mainstream notoriety.

Newsmen caught up with the founder of Legit9ja Media platform who tells his journey to become the pathfinder for emerging talents from his home region. Sharing his reasons for taking his current path, The Chief executive officer of Legit9ja Global Synergies Limited, Newton said ”I have always had a passion for entertainment from my childhood. I also felt.

I could tell the stories of the young talents around me who are trying to showcase themselves to the world. Entertainment actually has a wide career path that can empower people either educated or not and help them get a life for themselves.

I have always had the intention of facing entertainment as a career to be able to create a platform that will give employment to more youths people around my community. However, while in school during my 200L, I finally summoned the courage to tell my mother about it and she became supportive after several discussions trying to convince her into seeing the brighter path. It was first for fun until I had my first

big PR contract from Guinness Nigeria. I was paid for media promotion and for being an influencer during a campaign. It was at that point I became more serious in taking up Entertainment media as a career since I could make money from what I did for fun” said newton.

According to the electrical electronics engineering graduate from the Federal University Of Petroleum Resources Efurun (FUPRE), during his school days; he organised several events with the aim of creating a platform for talents to thrive.

Speaking on efforts contributed to springing up artist’s from the Niger delta, the social media marketing specialist said “Over the years using social media and our online platforms, we have been able to successfully promote musical talents from the south south to prominence. We have also organized and supported events that create platforms to showcase talents. The likes of size boy Ability,

Graham D, T-west, John NetworQ, Brenny Jones, Gblaze, Tobi Jay, Fynnexx, Donsun, Elyon Praize, SnazzyGrin, Wilsonee, Debhie, Swatta P,9Geez, Nickelson, Kandid, Dj Bicoff, Dr Barz, Ebisco Sugar, Shuun Bebe, Slim, Sainttom Highgrade, Mc Koliko among others; are some of the talents who have benefited from our actions”.

He noted that the south south Entertainment industry has the potential to be more profitable. However, the industry needs adequate attention and investment, adding that the state governments and brands need to empower homegrown talents and entertainers.

On success stories, he said “Well, Victor Adere popularly known as victor AD is a product of the extensive promotion by our media platform. Legit9ja was instrumental to the singer becoming a viral sensation and today he is getting well established in the music industry. We have also constantly supported Erigga a.k.a PaperBoi, who is a bonafide star from the South-South.

As we continue to use our platform to promote talents and brands, in the near future we hope to become more involved in the development of talents from the scratch, equipping them with the right tools and financing to help them become even bigger. We plan to be heavily involved in building a South-South Entertainment Industry that’a commercially viable to all stakeholders,”said Newton.

Vanguard