Why are people angry over Buhari’s picture? Presidency asks

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has on Monday reacted to a trending image of President Muhammadu Buhari, captured while removing detritus from his mouth with a toothpick.

The image which has since generated lots of comments on the social media was tweeted by the Personal Assistant to Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

In a singular sentence, Bashir asked why few people were angry on seeing the picture.

His words, “It’s hard to understand why some people are genuinely angry because of this innocent picture. When I innocently snapped it on Feb 27 and posted on my Snapchat, it didn’t occur to me that it’s going to give wailers that strong hit. And Bulama Cartoons made an amazing cartoon out of it”.

Vanguard