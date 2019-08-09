Why AAC saked Sowore, 27 others

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The African Action Congress, AAC, Friday, at a special national convention held in Owerri, sacked no fewer than 28 of its officers, including the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate, Omoleye Sowore, and elected new ones.

The process, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, started with a remark by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Comrade Yahaya Mohammed, and motion for the ratification of the suspension of Sowore and 28 others.

Addressing the delegates after the election, the new National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, acknowledged the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully protest against government, adding that “this right does not include a right to resort to unconstitutional takeover of the government of the country or any part thereof”.

His words: “The situations in the country today are dire. The insecurity is worsening. The economy is failing. Unemployment digits are increasing. Healthcare provision and education are at the lowest ebb. Depression and hopelessness are the reality of citizens. The rhetoric has failed and citizens are no more inspired.”

According to the new National Chairman, the situation is ripe for AAC to engage the people, secure their confidence and takeover the government in 2023.

“We have the intellect, human resources and number to win the next polls. We hereby pledge to lead this party with dignity, honesty, transparency and dedication”, Nzenwa said.

While apologizing to Rivers people for the loss of lives, property and waste of resources of Rivers people, during the 2019 elections, Dr. Nzenwa however disclosed that to the best of his knowledge, “the AAC did not go into the Rivers governorship election to win, as our candidate, Mr. Awara, did not have the required capacity to win”.

