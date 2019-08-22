Who they are: Profiles of Buhari’s ministers

Our reporters

Following the inauguration of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers Wednesday, 21 August 2019, we take a look at their rise and rise of the ministers to prominence and their exploits in other previous offices.

Mallam Adamu Adamu, the returnee Minister of Education, is a 63- year old indigene of Bauchi State, having been born in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state on 25 May 1956.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He also obtained a master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University’s School of Journalism.

Adamu is an accountant, writer, and a former journalist.

He is polyglot, being fluent in Arabic, Persian, Fulfulde, Hausa, and French languages.

After graduation from the university, Adamu worked briefly as an accountant in his home state, Bauchi, before venturing into journalism where he rose through ranks to become Deputy Editor of now-defunct New Nigerian newspaper.

Upon receiving his university degree, Adamu Adamu was hired as an accountant at CCP and then continued to work at the CNL in Bauchi State, before joining the local government in the same position.

Feeling that he needed a new challenge, Mallam Adamu decided to begin a career as a writer and a public analyst.

He took his first newspaper editor job in 1984 but made a name for himself as a columnist for Daily Trust. During those years, he became known as an active commentator on the events that transpired in Nigeria.

He also published several articles covering troubling issues that had taken place all around Nigeria.

For a couple of years, the Minister of Education served as a Personal Assistant to late Chief Soloman Lar, one of the original supporters of the PDP and its first national chairman.

He has been a loyal follower of President Muhammadu Buhari for years before the latter was elected the President of Nigeria.

Adamu was one of the men that accompanied Buhari to Bauchi State in 2007 to promote the candidacy of Isa Yuguda, a representative of the ANPP. Adamu’s consistent support of the current President of Nigeria led him to be marked as anti-PDP.

He was appointed Minister of Education by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 2015, along with 35 others, when the president made his first major appointments.

Prior to his appointment as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had worked as the Secretary of Muhammadu Buhari’s Transition Committee.

Also before his appointment, Adamu wrote back page column for Media Trust’s titles and often syndicated by many news outlets including London-based Crescent International.

His redeployment to the Federal Ministry of Education, where he earlier served in a similar capacity for four years, could perhaps be due to his invaluable contributions to the education sector.

Sunday Dare ― Youth and Sports

Following the confirmation of Mr. Sunday Dare as the Minister for Youth and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard takes a closer look at the man who will run one of the most important ministries in Nigeria for the next four years.

-Dare, who is currently the executive commissioner in charge of stakeholders management, was confirmed alongside 42 others.

-The new minister is a veteran Nigerian journalist who has worked in diverse aspects of the media, they include broadcasting (TV and radio), journalism (electronic and print), and decades of multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years.

-He was born 29 May 1966 (age 53 years)

-He is from Oyo State

-Dare had his secondary school education at Baptist High School in Jos; a city in the Middle Belt of Nigeria from 1978 to 1983, afterward he studied for an Advanced Level education at Oyo State College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, Nigeria[3]. He thereafter gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) honours in International Studies in 1991. His quest for knowledge motivated him to delve further to obtain a Master of Arts (MA) in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos, Plateau state Nigeria in 1996 (Wikipedia).

Babatunde Fashola ― Works and Housing

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, was today sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari as the newly appointed Minister of Works and Housing.

Fashola was born in Lagos at the Island Maternity Hospital on June 28, 1963. He is a fifth-generation Lagosian and a direct descendant of the patriarch of the Fashola family in Isalegangan.

He is also a descendant of the Shomade family of Isale Eko through his paternal grandmother as well as a descendant of the Bashua and Suenu families of Lagos.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate [FSLC] from the Sunny Fields Primary School, Adelabu Surulere, Lagos, after which he proceeded to Birch Freeman High School, Surulere, Lagos and later Igbobi College, Yaba where he acquired the West African School Certificate (WASC).

He obtained a degree in Law from the University of Benin in 1987. He was called to the Nigeria Bar in November 1988 after undertaking the statutory training for Barristers and Solicitors.

His legal career of over one and a half decades commenced in the law Firm of Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe and d Belgore, where he cut his legal teeth as a litigator over wide-ranging areas of specialization.

Political career

Babatunde Fashola was elected the executive governor of Lagos State in Nigeria on May 29, 2007, where he served four-year tenure and was also re-elected on May 29, 2011, to May 29, 2015, completing eight years, respectively as governor.

He also served out successful four-year tenure as the Chief of Staff to his predecessor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Fashola had during his tenure as Chief of Staff also doubled as the Honourable Commissioner to the Governor’s office. He was the first person to hold both offices simultaneously.

Fashola was the immediate past Minister of Works, Power, and Housing, a position he held from November 2015 to May 28, 2019, in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) is married to Dame Emmanuella Abimbola Fashola and they are blessed with children.

Festus Keyamo ― Niger Delta, State

Mr Festus Egwarewa Adeniyi Keyamo, SAN, was today sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari as the newly appointed Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

Mr. Keyamo, a lawyer, social crusader, critic, and columnist is an intriguing personality until his new appointment was the Director, Strategic Communications in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Prudential Campaign Organisation.

Born in Ughelli, Delta State of Nigeria on January 21, 1970 by a father who hails from Effurun, Warri, in Delta State and a mother from Ilaro in Ogun State, Festus Keyamo attended OHARISI (Model) Primary School, Ughelli, 1975 to 1981, Government College, Ughelli, 1981 to 1986 and received his Higher School Certificate (HSC) course in the same school.

He graduated from the Bendel State University, (now Ambrose Alli University (AAU)) Ekpoma, in Edo State, with LL.B degree (Second Class Upper) in 1992.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar on December 15, 1993, setting the stage for a colourful career in law.

Keyamo started his legal practice in Gani Fawehinmi Chambers in Lagos at the height of the agitation for the revalidation of the June 2, 1993 election.

As a young lawyer, he was on the front row of legal activism representing icons like Dr. BEko Ransome-Kuti, Chief Frank Kokori and Ken Saro Wiwa as well as the duo of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and Anthony Enahoro who were arrested in 1994 and other NADECO leaders.

He left Gani Fawehinmi Chambers in 1995, to establish his own law firm, FESTUS Keyamo CHAMBERS, which has since grown rapidly with the Head Office at No. 1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village, Lagos State with branches in Abuja and Warri (Delta State), and liaison office in many states.

Keyamo has handled several controversial and landmark cases. He was counsel to the leader of the Niger-Delta Peoples’ Volunteer Force, Mujaheed Dokubo-Asari in his trial for treasonable felony, lead counsel in the treason trial of the leader of the Movement For The Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and other MASSOB leaders as well as counsel in the brutal murder of Elder Statesman, Chief Bola Ige.

As one of the prosecutors for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he has secured the conviction of six public officers by full and complete trial (not plea-bargain). Recently, he went to court to challenge the power of the Nigerian President to unilaterally appoint Service Chiefs without the approval of the National Assembly.

He has helped many youths of Delta State unjustly arrested and detained by the authorities free of charge and has been working closely with his Uvwie community for some years now on several issues.

He was honoured with many awards, which include, Best Single Advocate of Nigeria Law Students, (Taslim Elias Moot Trial Competition) 1992; Honorary Alumni, of various Students’ Associations; Activist of the year (2001) by the Students Union, University of Jos; Listed in the New Who is Who in Nigeria, 2003; and nominated for the World Medal of Honour, 2003, by the American Biographical institute, in 2005.

Keyamo was conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Ogba-uri of Ogor Kingdom (Strong man of the law) 2005 and Omorokaro of Uvwie Kingdom (The child who leads the way) 2011 in Delta State but prefers to be called ‘Mr.’

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu ― Science and Technology

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu was born on 1st December 1951, to the family of His Royal Highness, Late Eze David Aba Onu, Eze Adu of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in Nigeria. He obtained grade one with distinction in his West African School Certificate examination at Izzi High School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Dr Onu also obtained distinctions in Physics and Chemistry at the Higher School Certificate examination at the College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu, graduating as the best overall student.

By 1976, he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos. He later obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering (without passing through a Masters degree) at the reputable University of California, Berkeley, California, USA, in 1980, where he did extensive work on coal liquefaction and production of synthetic fuels under mild conditions.

He showed that it was possible under relatively mild conditions to produce synthetic fuels comparable with crude oil. While in the University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Onu was the President of the African Students Union; Member, Graduate Assembly of the University of California at Berkeley and also President of the Nigerian Association of Northern California, Inc. Back home, he served as President General of his alma-mater, Izzi High School, Abakaliki, Old Boys Association.

On coming back from overseas, he taught as a seminary and at the University of Port Harcourt as the pioneer Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering.

As a pioneer staff in the Faculty of Engineering and the first Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, he helped nurture the department from scratch to a position of repute. As a member of the Governing Council of the University, he worked with others to provide leadership in its search for excellence.

Dr Onu is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering.

In 1991, Dr Onu was elected the first Governor of old Abia State. He was the first Chairman, Conference of Nigerian elected Governors. During his tenure as Governor, he emphasized the use of technology as an important instrument for national development by starting the processes for the establishment of a Technology Village, as well as introducing computers into selected public schools.

As Governor, he abolished the State of Origin Syndrome in Abia State and led the way in appointing non-indigenes of the State into top positions of responsibility in his Administration.

Using the Abia Dream as a philosophy to mobilize the people of the State to achieve excellence in all spheres of human endeavour, Dr Onu founded the Abia State Polytechnic at Aba. He also established the College of Technical Education in Arochukwu and attracted the the the the Michael Okpara Federal University of Agriculture at Umudike, near Umuahia.

In addition, Dr Onu established the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State as well as the National Ambassador Newspapers, which then won several awards as the best State-owned Newspaper in Nigeria.

In 1999, he emerged the first Presidential Flagbearer of the then All Peoples Party, APP, which was later known as the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP. A true democrat and committed party loyalist, Dr Onu demonstrated rare political discipline and consistency, by remaining one of the very few founding leaders of the opposition ANPP who remained in the party since its inception in 1998 until it merged into a new political party in 2013.

In September 2010, he was elected the National Chairman of the party.

In 2010, as National Chairman of the defunct ANPP, he initiated discussions with the leadership of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria {ACN} on how all the major opposition political parties could work together to effect change in the politics of the country.

Later he also initiated meetings with the National Chairmen of all major opposition political parties. All these efforts and many others finally resulted in the merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change, (CPC), and groups from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP).

Hence on July 31, 2013, the All Progressives Congress (APC), came into existence. Dr Onu and other party leaders willingly gave up their positions as INEC withdrew the registration of ACN, ANPP and CPC. On November 26, 2013, the new PDP, broke away from the ruling political party and joined the APC. This helped make the APC, the largest opposition political party in the history of the country.

Possible Reasons Buhari returned him as minister of Science and Technology

The return of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former minister of Science and Technology, on the ministerial list couldn’t have come as a surprise.

This is because the former ministry under his watch in the last three and half years made some giant and unprecedented strides.

Until he assumption of office on November 2015, the ministry was more or less unpopular and its activities were unknown to most Nigerians but with his style of leadership, he was able to create the needed awareness that brought the ministry to limelight by increasing awareness on the importance of science and technology to nation-building.

TechExpo

One of the steps taken by the minister was to initiate the annual Science and Technology Exhibition, titled: TechExpo in 2017, where innovators and inventors gather to network with potential investors and share knowledge.

Economic Diversification

The minister was also able to create the impression that the federal government’s policy on economic diversification will only work when science and technology is adopted to drive the system. He made it clear that the nation’s economy has been vulnerable to shocks because of it’s over-reliance on one commodity (oil), which was responsible for the several recessions the country had gone through, hence the need for diversification.

Commercialization

Under his watch, some of the research findings by some agencies under the ministry were commercialised through the support of the federal government. For instance: an agency under the ministry, the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA developed a drug in the natural medicine designed to test women who had breast cancer.

NABDA equally came up with an insect-resistant Cow Pea and Cotton in 2018 through biotechnology now ready for commercialization. The new varieties introduced are expected to increase farmers yield and spur the revival of textile and other agro-allied industry.

Another agency under the ministry, SHETSCO also developed the cure for epilepsy, which is currently undergoing certification with NAFDAC. Also, the ministry was able to spearhead the commercialization of another research findings by FIIRI in Oshodi into a nutritious biscuit by a leading company in Jos, NASCO for young people to help them solve the problem of malnutrition. Another one is the sickle cell anaemia remedy. We believe that this is a new approach commercialised by May and Baker. Once we commercialise, we will save money and create jobs.

He strongly opposed the over-dependence on imported goods and advocated for the revival of local manufacturers and patronage of local goods to encourage increased production, as well as reducing capital flight. The idea is to cub the incessant naira crash against the dollar and to make sure that our economy does no longer depend on commodities.

Executive Order5

The ministry under Dr Onu was able to influence the President into signing two executive Order 5 to boost local content and to move the economy from a commodity-based to knowledge-based economy.

Patents

Similarly, the minister spearheaded the increase in the number of patents in the country from 6 in November 2015 to 58 as at December 2018. This he achieved by encouraging innovators to protect the intellectual property of their patents. He also charged NOTAP to remove all encumbrances to ensure a seamless process.

Revitalization of NRIC

Until Dr Onu became minister of Science and technology, was moribund but he vowed to resuscitate the Council which was one of the major achievements recorded under his administration. Therefore, taking 30 years for NRIC to sit for the first time.

According to him, the inaction of the council may be the reason nothing seemed to have worked in the ministry in the past after 18 ministers. The Council is expected to drive economic development as in other climes.

ERGP

IT is worthy of note that the aggressive awareness embarked upon by the minister led to the infusion of science and technology in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP of the federal government, as a critical component of achieving stable economic growth.

As the centre of all economic activities, experts believe that if the Plan is implemented faithfully, Nigeria will be in the next 30-50 years attain unprecedented development.

Nurturing future scientists

The minister instituted a national contest on science, engineering and mathematics. The aim is to produce Nobel Laureates in Physics, Engineering, medicine and mathematics in future.

The programme has been carried out every year to each 774 LGAs in collaboration with some partners who conduct examination for all innovators in each LGA and select the brightest candidates for scholarships and monitory rewards. This is also meant to help young people encourage young people to go into science and technology.

They also go to all geo-political zones to select best brains and give them start-ups to encourage them. The ministry also encourages SMEs and when we have new technology, it will be patented and train them to start and grow. We are making progress, but it takes time to manifest.

Lai Mohammed ― Information and Culture

Lai Mohammed was born into the family of Alh. Mohammed Adekeye in 1952. He earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1975 and Law degrees from the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School in 1986 and Alhaji Lai Mohammed as a Lawyer co-founded the legal firm of Edu & Mohammed as a Senior Partner in 1989.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed is a Lawyer and Co-founded the thriving legal firm of Edu & Mohammed as a Senior Partner in 1989. Alhaji Lai Mohammed is an Astute Businessman and an active politician and is the National Secretary of Actions Congress Nigeria (ACN).

In October 2002, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was a candidate for governor in the April 2003 Kwara State elections on the Alliance for Democracy platform. He was assaulted and five vehicles in his convoy were smashed in front of Senator Suleiman Ajadi’s campaign office at Oke-Onigbin during a festivity.

Alhaji Mohammed served as the Chairman of Optmedia Limited, a subsidiary of Afromedia Plc since December 18, 2008. He served as a Director of Afromedia PLC since May 2011. Alhaji Mohammed is also a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and worked as Public Relations Officer for almost 10 years with the Nigerian Airport Authority, now Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Alhaji Lai Mohammed is an active politician and is the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nigeria. Alhaji Mohammed served as the Chairman of Optmedia Limited, a subsidiary of Afromedia Plc since December 18, 2008.

He served as Chief of Staff to the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he was the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In October 2002, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was a candidate for governor in the April 2003 Kwara State elections on the Alliance for Democracy platform. He was assaulted and five vehicles in his convoy were smashed in front of Senator Suleiman Ajadi’s campaign office at Oke-Onigbin during a festivity.

In 2015 he was appointed to be the minister of information by president Buhari. This is because most of the names that featured on the list are prominent politicians who have been associated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for a long time, making people believe that they are professional politicians.

Some likely achievements that earned him second term

The reappointment of former minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed came to many as a surprise, considering the controversial approach of the minister to his job.

Though, as the mouthpiece of the Federal Government, the minister is generally believed to have dished out more propaganda than news items. For instance, few months after assumption of office, Lai Mohammed called a world press conference claiming that they have about 53 corrupt persons who looted the country dry and when confronted he released only a few names mainly from the main opposition party, PDP.

In December 2015, the minister boasted that the government had technically defeated Boko Haram and that they could no longer hold any territory. This was not only believed by many but the nation became worried when the insurgence renewed the fight and took it to the doorsteps of the military killing so many of them and carting away weapons. The insurgence went further to sustain the fight, killing many people and still abducting others.

But Lai Mohammed remained unperturbed and kept insisting that Boko Haram was defeated remaining a total clearance of the region, North East.

Even though the fight is still on, the minister was able to penetrate the media and also ensure that activities of Boko Haram in the North East was underreported, giving the impression that the war had been won by the military. He equally succeeded in making people believe that Boko haram was not holding any territory in Nigeria, even when they were holding sway.

He tried to take journalists on a controlled and supervised trip to the hotbed of Boko Haram just to report the giant strides of the military. He held town hall meetings across the country to press home the message that the administration was on top of the situation and also informed the people on the various projects going on in every part of the country.

He succeeded in painting the main opposition party, PDP black and convinced many Nigerians that the party was responsible for even the failures of his own party’s. There is no doubt that the former minister was a good marketer who deployed everything in his arsenal to sell President Buhari’s first four years better than that of his predecessors.

While the herdsmen and farmers clash raged across the country, especially in the Middle belt, Lai Mohammed did everything to absorb federal government and herdsmen from the act.

He attributed the clash to climate change and change in weather. He coming back as minister definitely is expected to continue image laundering and marketing both popular and unpopular policies of the government.

Dr Isa Ali Pantami ― Communication Minister

Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim known as (Dr) Isa Ali Pantami hails from Pantami District of Gombe State. Prior to his appointment as the DG/CEO of NITDA, he worked as an Academic in various capacities. Before joining a formal school, he spent more than four years in Tsangaya Traditional School learning Qur’an.

He later attended and completed both his Primary and Secondary Education in Gombe State with excellent results. After secondary education, he spent almost 3 more years learning advanced Religious knowledge. He attended Federal University of Technology Bauchi (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University) where he obtained his first degree of B. Tech in Computer Science in 2003. He also obtained an MSc in Computer Science 2008/2009 session and MBA in Technology Management 2010/2011 session from the same University.

In addition, he obtained his Ph.D. in Computer Information Systems and Post Graduate Certificate in Research Methods from the prestigious Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland, and the United Kingdom. He is a CCNA certified professional.

He lectured at the Federal University of Technology Bauchi (ATBU), Nigeria for over a decade. He taught courses such as Multimedia, Software Engineering, Hardware Technology, Software Technology, Fundamentals of Software Engineering, Advance Programming languages, Management Information Systems, and Geographic Information Systems, among others.

He also supervised over eight postgraduate and over 100 undergraduate students. Furthermore, he held many positions in the Faculty and was a member of four major University committees constituted by the University Council.

Furthermore, Dr Isa moved to the International Islamic University of Madinah where he served as an Associate Professor and Head of Technical Writing. He also taught courses such as Operations Research, Software Engineering, Information Systems Application and Principles of Marketing. He was also the Secretary and member of three major committees: University Accreditation Committee, Staff Training, and Development Committee, and the Information Technology Committee.

He has authored more than a dozen books on many areas ranging from Technology, Religion and Peaceful coexistence and over 15 publications in International Journals.

Since assuming office as the DG/CEO of NITDA, he has impacted his extensive knowledge and experience as a thoroughbred professional on the Nigerian IT Sector. His initiatives in the sector are largely responsible for the renewed vigour and focus in the industry. He has sustained an unprecedented level of professionalism and compliance in the sector.

Major achievements that may have earned him the ministerial appointment

Under his leadership, a strong foundation for ICT development, adoption and grown through effective regulation was built.

According to him, he had ensured the agency walked the talk and builds an enabling environment for the growth of ICT industry; pave the way for efficient and sustainable use and adoption of ICT for the development and growth of the country.

NITDA under his administration had presented five (5‘) regulatory instruments before a select group of public institutions, private organisations and individual Nigerians who have excelled in their spaces as part of its rulemaking process to review and make inputs to the draft regulations.

Two out of the five documents presented and three additional documents that have passed through our rulemaking process are to be signed off today. They are Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as amended; Nigeria e-Govemment Interoperability Framework (Ne-GlF); Nigeria ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV); Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) and Framework and Guidelines for ICT Adoption in Tertiary Institutions. Following the adoption, the agency on Friday, 25th January 2019, launched and signed off the five regulatory instruments.

In a similar vein, the agency last week officially signed off on five (5) additional regulatory instruments for the second quarter of 2019. These regulatory instruments according to the agency were meant to address fundamental issues in our journey to greatness as a nation.

While unveiling the five additional Regulatory Instruments, Pantami, said one of his biggest and strategic achievements in NITDA is reactivation of the regulatory functions of the agency. He noted that tremendous progress had been made in the ICT sector since the reactivation of the regulatory instruments.

He noted that more digital jobs have been created ever than before following the renewed vigour in the regulation of the IT sector. He also added that consumption of indigenous ICT brand had increased; the unprecedented contribution of the ICT sector to the economy; improvement of the quality of digital services and as well as quality value of IT to our socio-economic development.

Pantami further stated that his administration had also laid the foundation for digital transformation in Nigeria, and charged his successor to sustain these efforts.

Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as amended

The NITDA boss said though, the maiden regulatory guidelines for Nigerian content development in ICT was launched in 2013 based on changing realities such as the dynamism and changing capacity of the ICT industry, they amended the maiden edition according to new opportunities that are beginning to emerge and the fact that the maiden guidelines were meant to be reviewed after five (5) years. Through the implementation of the maiden guidelines, he explained that NITDA was able to develop the local ICT industry better which ensured it increased contribution to GDP. He added that the amended guidelines are focused on accelerating the development of indigenous skills, technology transfer, use of indigenous manpower and local manufacturing.

Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF).

We have a serious challenge of interoperability of government information technology systems, sharing and exchange of information among public institutions. This challenge has been a clog in the wheel of efficient delivery of government digital services.

“Nigeria as a developing country has her own share of good experience of e-Government or ICT adoption for streamlining and improving governance. Such good initiatives where Nigeria has recorded successes in using ICT to drive government policies include Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Government Information Financial Management Information System(GIFMIS), Bank Verification Number (BVN), e-Taxation, e-passport among others. Most of the times, it is difficult for these systems to talk to each other. This has created unnecessary inefficiency, inconvenience, delay in service delivery and caused citizens to pay more for government digital services.”

Nigeria ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV)

The Nigeria ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV) is a compendium of policy recommendations and incentives designed to strengthen the Nigerian technology ecosystem.

It consists of Digital Infrastructure development, Education Reform, Skills Development and R&D as well as Support for ICT Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Innovation.

Pantami said NITDA has through this instrument been engaging investors, hubs, entrepreneurs, innovators, academia, government among other stakeholders to collectively identify challenges encountered in the ecosystem and determine ways to address those challenges. “NITDA produced the NIIEV as a policy response to the aggregated demands of the tech ecosystem. The NIIEV will be implemented through the Office {0,151 innovation and Entrepreneurship (011E) a subsidiary of NITDA.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech at 2018 eNigeria Conference gave a clear directive that the NIIEV must be fully implemented. I am sure that OIIE will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation.’’

Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy

Pantami described the NCCP as a set of policy statements that articulate government’s strategic plan and direction for cloud computing adoption in the public sector and by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that provide ICT-enabled services to the Government. Computing resources for him could be expensive to deploy, difficult to access or manage by most public institutions and SMEs. But the NCCP was aimed to nip in the bud these challenges. ‘‘The Policy has a “Cloud First” value proposition aimed at promoting cloud computing as a “first choice” consideration for acquiring and deploying computing resources by public institutions and SMEs that provide digital-enabled services to the government except where the cause of deployment is related to national security concerns or cloud is not the best option politically and economically.”

Framework and Guidelines for ICT Adoption in Tertiary Institutions

Pantami said we cannot go far as a nation if the adoption of ICT in our dear tertiary institutions is not systemic and coherent. As the world is becoming digital and tertiary institutions are where our leaders of tomorrow would come from, he opined that we must ensure a digitally conducive environment in our tertiary institutions. He insisted that modern education demands an appreciation of core 1T principles, systems and methodology for such academic endeavour to be regarded as functional. The goal here he said is to provide a flexible and comprehensive general framework and guidelines for the deployment of ICT tools in Nigerian tertiary institutions for effective and efficient support of the core business processes of teaching, learning, research, and administration.

Prince Clement Agba ― Budget and National Planning, State

Prince Clem Agba was born to the family of His Royal Highness, Pius Kadiri Ikanade Agba; the Oliola of Uzanu. Clem started his primary education in St Vincent Primary School, Auchi after which he proceeded to St. John’s Grammar School, Fugar and had his higher school certificate from Advanced College Igueben in 1982.

Clement Agba thereafter attended the then Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and graduated with a B.Sc Economics degree in 1985. He also possesses two Masters Degrees in Business Administration, one from the University of Benin, Benin-City with specialization in Management and the other from Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, the USA with specialization in Supply Chain Management.

After working for Pegasus Industries and Super Engineering respectively from the mid-1980s to late in 1990, Clem joined the then Gulf Oil Company that transformed into the present-day Chevron Nigeria Limited. Like a golden fish that can not hide, Clem’s penchant for excellence was easily noticed and this blossomed such that in 1996 he was seconded to the Chevron Oil Corporation in Houston to deliver his expertise in Shipping.

In the year 2006, Clement Agba was again called upon to deliver another top-class performance in Kazakhstan, where he was seconded again in 2006 to Chevroil Tengiz to run a massive logistic chain with him as head over 1600 people. Clem’s brilliance, inventiveness, charisma, humaneness, generosity, discipline and sound work, and professional ethos have endeared him to many in the different sphere of every human endeavour.

In recognition of his immense talents and unwavering commitment to service and development of society, he responded to the clarion call of our Comrade Governor, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to join the rescue team that is fully charged and prepared to take Edo State to the highest possible height in political governance and development. They have not failed in this endeavour.

Until his appointment as Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba served as the Commissioner in the Edo State Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities from January 23, 2009, to July 25, 2010, where he displayed strong leadership and brought in new energy and momentum to public governance.

On July 26th, 2010, Clem was further saddled with a new challenge as Commissioner of Lands, Survey & Housing in Edo State. Haven initiated the required fundamental reforms in the Ministry of Lands, Surveys & Housing within a record time of five (5) months including the setup of the Edo State Geographic Information Services (EGIS); he was re-deployed back to the Ministry of Environment & Public Utilities on December 2, 2010.

Clem Agba is currently the Commissioner for Environment & Public Utilities. He is also a member of Edo State Economic Team and Chairman of Edo State Tenders Board 2009-2012.

In line with the Governor’s vision, Clem championed the urban renewal and drainage infrastructural drive and the sustainable forest re-generation initiatives of the administration and also pivoting the solution to Edo State flood and erosion challenge, after over 30 years after the last major stormwater project in 1979.

Muhammed Musa Bello ― FCT

Born in January 1959, Muhammad Musa Bello, an indigene of Adamawa State, attended Barewa College before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello University ABU both in Zaria, where he bagged a degree in Management (Banking and Finance) in 1980 as well as an MBA in the same field.

His career progression saw him traversing both the private and public sectors of the economy and was at various times in charge of credit and marketing at the ICON Merchant Bank Plc and later a Director at Habib Bank Plc and several other top-ranking firms.

Bello was also Managing Director of the Bakabure Industrial Complex, Yola, Adamawa state and was also a member of several sub-committees of the now-defunct Technical Committee on Privatization and Commercialization TCPC.

In 2007, he was appointed Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON and served in that capacity until May 2015. A few months later, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT and served until May 28, 2019.

With his reappointment, Bello will now have the opportunity of initiating new projects, having devoted much of his time in the last dispensation to completing abandoned or ongoing projects which he had inherited from his predecessors.

